Cemetery cleanup
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is announcing that all artificial flowers and decorations must be removed from graves, monuments and mausoleum crypts before March 1 from Diocese cemeteries, including Calvary and Resurrection Cemeteries in Youngstown, All Souls Cemetery in Cortland and Calvary Cemetery in Massillon.
