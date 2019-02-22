Cemetery cleanup


February 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is announcing that all artificial flowers and decorations must be removed from graves, monuments and mausoleum crypts before March 1 from Diocese cemeteries, including Calvary and Resurrection Cemeteries in Youngstown, All Souls Cemetery in Cortland and Calvary Cemetery in Massillon.

