BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Wendy’s 4Q earnings

DUBLIN, Ohio

Wendy’s Co. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio, company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, where the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for 15 cents per share.

The chain posted revenue of $397.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts of $400.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $460.1 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

Wendy’s shares have risen 13 percent since Jan. 1. The stock has increased almost 10 percent in the last 12 months.

Google arbitration

SAN FRANCISCO

Google on Thursday said it will no longer require its workers to settle disputes with the company through arbitration effective March 21. It will not require vendors to amend their own contracts.

Google said last year it would end forced arbitration for sexual harassment and assault cases.

Associated Press

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.580.34

Aqua America, .20 35.860.37

Avalon Holdings,2.65‚àí0.01

Chemical Bank, .2847.20‚àí0.25

Comm. Health Sys, .214.490.42

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.000.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.630.14

First Energy, .36 40.050.45

Fifth/Third, .1627.74‚àí0.19

First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.00

FNB Corp., .1212.35‚àí0.10

General Motors, .3839.62‚àí0.33

General Electric, .1210.03‚àí0.07

Huntington Bank, .11 14.20‚àí0.07

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.47‚àí0.27

Key Corp, .1117.70‚àí0.25

Macy’s, .38 24.45‚àí0.57

Parker Hannifin, .76174.94‚àí0.40

PNC, .75124.91‚àí1.61

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88182.153.03

Stoneridge 27.48‚àí0.18

United Comm. Fin., .069.970.05

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.