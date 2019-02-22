BUSINESSSFlbdigest
Wendy’s 4Q earnings
DUBLIN, Ohio
Wendy’s Co. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio, company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, where the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for 15 cents per share.
The chain posted revenue of $397.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts of $400.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $460.1 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.
Wendy’s shares have risen 13 percent since Jan. 1. The stock has increased almost 10 percent in the last 12 months.
Google arbitration
SAN FRANCISCO
Google on Thursday said it will no longer require its workers to settle disputes with the company through arbitration effective March 21. It will not require vendors to amend their own contracts.
Google said last year it would end forced arbitration for sexual harassment and assault cases.
Associated Press
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 29.580.34
Aqua America, .20 35.860.37
Avalon Holdings,2.65‚àí0.01
Chemical Bank, .2847.20‚àí0.25
Comm. Health Sys, .214.490.42
Cortland Bancorp, .1120.000.00
Farmers Nat., .0714.630.14
First Energy, .36 40.050.45
Fifth/Third, .1627.74‚àí0.19
First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.00
FNB Corp., .1212.35‚àí0.10
General Motors, .3839.62‚àí0.33
General Electric, .1210.03‚àí0.07
Huntington Bank, .11 14.20‚àí0.07
JP Morgan Chase, .56105.47‚àí0.27
Key Corp, .1117.70‚àí0.25
Macy’s, .38 24.45‚àí0.57
Parker Hannifin, .76174.94‚àí0.40
PNC, .75124.91‚àí1.61
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88182.153.03
Stoneridge 27.48‚àí0.18
United Comm. Fin., .069.970.05
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.