Youngstown amphitheater and park on schedule to open in June

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control approved a few changes Thursday to the riverfront park and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater project that is still on schedule to open in June.

The board approved a $37,891 addition to the project, primarily to make modifications to the heating systems at some of the project’s buildings, and a $74,587 reduction, largely to remove some concrete benches in the park between the amphitheater and Covelli Centre, said Charles Shasho, the city’s deputy director of public works.

The changes bring the total cost of building the park and amphitheater to $8,080,524.

The work is being done by Brock Builders Inc. of North Lima.

The amphitheater and a riverfront park is being built on 12 acres along the Mahoning River from the South Avenue Bridge to just west of Hazel Street.

The amphitheater will be on property that includes the former Wean United site on South Phelps Street. The Wean United building was demolished in 2014.

The facility will hold up to 4,500 people.

The Youngstown Foundation paid $3 million for the naming rights to the amphitheater.

On Wednesday, city council authorized the board of control to seek proposals and enter into contracts for equipment for the amphitheater.

One is for an aerial lift to be used for stage work at a cost not to exceed $55,000. The other is a point-of-sale system that tracks food orders and ticket sales at a cost no greater than $153,000.