BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Elis Colon and Emanuel Alvira Mercado, Campbell, boy, Feb. 20.
Ashley Mayer and Christopher Policy, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 20.
Brittney McGarry, Struthers, boy, Feb. 20.
Peter and Gina Sudol, Mineral Ridge, boy, Feb. 20.
Terry and Holly Dively, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 20.
Jonathan and Carley Carbone, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 20.
Zach and Chelsea Seidner, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 20.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.