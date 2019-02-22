BIRTHS


February 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Elis Colon and Emanuel Alvira Mercado, Campbell, boy, Feb. 20.

Ashley Mayer and Christopher Policy, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 20.

Brittney McGarry, Struthers, boy, Feb. 20.

Peter and Gina Sudol, Mineral Ridge, boy, Feb. 20.

Terry and Holly Dively, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 20.

Jonathan and Carley Carbone, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 20.

Zach and Chelsea Seidner, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 20.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900