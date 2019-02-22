Attorney selected as Columbiana County Dem Party leader

SALEM — The Columbiana County Democratic Party elected Charley Kidder, an attorney, as its chairman.

Kidder is a Lisbon resident who operates his law practice in Salem. He is a former Center Township trustee, New Waterford village solicitor and is currently the magistrate for the Wellsville mayor’s court and the Columbiana County Common Pleas Court’s foreclosure mediator.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to advocate for the values of rural Democrats,” Kidder said. “I want our party to champion the hardworking people of Columbiana County who deserve a fair shake.”