Alliance man arrested in Sebring on meth, drug charges

SEBRING — Police earlier this week charged an Alliance man with four felonies, including one involving methamphetamine, after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Frederick Barrett, 40, is charged with illegal assembly of methamphetamine, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and a felony operating a vehicle while under the influence because it is his sixth offense in the past 20 years for operating a vehicle impaired.

Barrett was pulled over about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday at North Johnson and West Oregon avenues for a traffic violation. Reports said he appeared to be drunk and smelled of alcohol, but he refused to take a field-sobriety test so he was placed under arrest.

When his car was searched, police found two pipes, a white powder in a jar, three .44-caliber Magnum bullets, several empty bottles, tools with burn marks around them, multiple cellphones, suboxone strips, cold medicine and about 20 batteries.

At one point during the search police thought Barrett was overdosing and were about to give him naloxone but he told police, “I’m not overdosing. I’m just drunk,” reports said.

Reports said Barrett was so drunk he had to be taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital before be could be booked into the Mahoning County jail because the jail refused to take him.