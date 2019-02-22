Accident blocks southbound I-680 access to turnpike

7:06 a.m.

BEAVER TWP.

According to our broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, a semi has gone off the southbound lane in the construction zone of I-680 around 6 a.m., blocking access to the turnpike, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backing up to the toll booths.

Drivers who need to access the turnpike are advised to use the Market Street interchange near North Lima.

All south-bound traffic on I-680 are being diverted to Western Reserve Road.

Firefighters have been called out to deal with fuel leaking from the truck.

