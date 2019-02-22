2 killed, 10 injured in Baltimore car-bus crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say two people were killed and 10 others injured when a car crashed into a Maryland Transit Administration bus in southwest Baltimore.

Media outlets cite police reports which say the bus was pulling out from a light rail station about 4:30 p.m. today and turning on Patapsco Avenue when the crash occurred. No further details were available tonight.

According to police, there were four passengers inside the car. Officials say the two dead people were in the car, and eight of the 10 people hurt were on the bus. Police say the injuries are not life threatening.