Man and woman arraigned in Wednesday Warren bank robbery

Staff report

WARREN

A man and woman charged in a robbery at Chase Bank on West Market Street were arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court.

A not-guilty plea was entered to a robbery charge for Amber L. Finney, 35, of 1125 Ward St. NW. A not-guilty plea also was entered for Richard D. Williams, 30, of the same Ward Street address, to a felony charge of complicity. Bond for each was set at $50,000.

Michael Harrington, 15, also of the Ward address, also was charged but taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.

A police report says a female entered the bank at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with a hooded sweatshirt covering her face and handed a teller a note, saying she didn’t want to hurt her. The teller said she could remove only $1,000 at a time and gave her $1,000. The woman took the money and left. She met up with a male standing at the corner of the bank parking lot, and the two fled north on Haymaker Avenue Northwest.

A witness advised officers the suspects ran behind the houses, and an officer followed footprints that led to the front porch of 1125 Ward St. A woman brought Finney out, and she was arrested.

Finney made news in 2017 after police viewed a video on the internet showing her having sex with a dog. She later pleaded no contest to Warren’s new bestiality ordinance and was found guilty.