YPD finds gun, pills at fight

YOUNGSTOWN

Police early today found 115 painkillers and a loaded shotgun while breaking up a fight at a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue.

Reports said officers arrived for a call for a fight about 12:10 a.m. and found blood on the porch. They were given permission to search the home and found a loaded .12-gauge shotgun and the pills in the basement.

Arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs is Daniel Clark, 25, who lists the home as his address.

Arrested on a warrant from municipal court is Shawn Braxton, 25, of Howard Street, reports said.