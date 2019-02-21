YPD finds gun, pills at fight
YOUNGSTOWN
Police early today found 115 painkillers and a loaded shotgun while breaking up a fight at a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue.
Reports said officers arrived for a call for a fight about 12:10 a.m. and found blood on the porch. They were given permission to search the home and found a loaded .12-gauge shotgun and the pills in the basement.
Arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs is Daniel Clark, 25, who lists the home as his address.
Arrested on a warrant from municipal court is Shawn Braxton, 25, of Howard Street, reports said.
