Youngstown's riverfront park and ampitheater cost is $8 million

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control approved changes today to the riverfront park and amphitheater project.

The board approved $37,891 to the project, primarily to make modifications to the heating systems at some of the project’s buildings, and authorized a $74,587 reduction, largely to remove some concrete benches in the park between the amphitheater and the Covelli Centre.

The changes brings the total cost of building the park and amphitheater to $8,080,524.

The project is scheduled to be ready for an opening in June.

