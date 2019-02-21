Vindy Sports Live today at 5 p.m. on Vindy.com

Vindy Sports Live will be today at 5 p.m.

The weekly Vindy Sports Live show will stream live on Vindy.com today at 5 p.m.

This edition will feature host Corey Crisan, sportswriters Brian Dzenis and Dan Hiner, and guests.

The hot sports topics of the day will be discussed and individual sidebar topics will be addressed by the crew. The undefeated Poland Seminary girls basketball team will stop in.

Viewers also may participate by submitting questions and suggesting topics via The Vindicator Sports Facebook and at @VindySports on Twitter.