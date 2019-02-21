Vallourec reports earnings rebound

YOUNGSTOWN

France-based Vallourec, parent company of local Vallourec Star and VAM USA, reported 2017 earnings that indicate a year of strong rebound supported by a robust fourth quarter in the oil and gas industry.

Vallourec reported income of $4.5 billion in 2018, compared with $4.6 billion in 2017, with euros converted to dollars.

The company reported a net income loss of approximately $570 million dollars for 2018. In 2017, Vallourec reported a net loss of approximately $610 million.

“The rebound in profitability continued in 2018 supported by improved oil and gas activities in North America,” management board Chairman Philippe Crouzet said in a statement.

Vallourec Star produces steel pipe on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and VAM USA provides premium threading for the pipes on Ohio Works Drive.

Liberty Mutual to eliminate jobs

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Liberty Mutual Insurance, 2501 Wilmington Road, will eliminate 136 jobs starting May 31.

A Liberty Mutual spokesman said Wednesday that 68 positions at the company’s customer-response and claims-service centers will be eliminated.

The centers are transitioning its employees to virtual, work-from-home positions as part of a national change in the company’s service model, the spokesman said.

The company is also closing its central-billing unit, which will result in the loss of another 68 jobs.

The changes are made partially because the company has expanded its relationships with partnering companies to handle some of the services.

Employees losing their jobs have the opportunity to apply for other positions with the company or accept a severance package with outplacement services, according to a news release.

Sponsors wanted for health expo

YOUNGSTOWN

The Valley Health & Wellness Expo is still looking for vendors for its March 30 event at Covelli Centre downtown. Friday is the deadline to register as a sponsor.

A 10-by-10-foot booth space is $1,250 for Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber members and $1,750 for nonmembers.

A 10-by-20-foot booth space is $2,250 for members and $2,750 for nonmembers. The event is from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Two in Ohio pay taxes with bitcoin

COLUMBUS

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague said Tuesday only two tax payments have been made using bitcoin through the recently launched option to pay taxes with the cryptocurrency.

Cleveland.com reports Sprague says his office has received two payments through OhioCrypto.com.

Sprague says officials are reviewing how the program set up under his predecessor, Josh Mandel, might be curtailed or expanded. A state spokesman declined to specify the value of the payments, saying individual tax information is confidential.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.241.05

Aqua America, .20 35.49‚àí0.03

Avalon Holdings,2.66‚àí0.03

Chemical Bank, .2847.450.64

Comm. Health Sys, .214.070.085

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.00‚àí0.10

Farmers Nat., .0714.49‚àí0.10

First Energy, .36 39.59‚àí0.01

Fifth/Third, .1627.930.42

First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.00

FNB Corp., .1212.460.11

General Motors, .3839.950.42

General Electric, .1210.10‚àí0.03

Huntington Bank, .11 14.270.15

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.690.49

Key Corp, .1117.950.21

Macy’s, .38 25.02‚àí0.31

Parker Hannifin, .76175.342.01

PNC, .75126.521.57

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88179.22‚àí3.01

Stoneridge 27.660.06

United Comm. Fin., .069.920.06

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close