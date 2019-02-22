Two in Ohio pay taxes with bitcoin


February 21, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

COLUMBUS

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague said Tuesday only two tax payments have been made using bitcoin through the recently launched option to pay taxes with the cryptocurrency.

Cleveland.com reports Sprague says his office has received two payments through OhioCrypto.com.

Sprague says officials are reviewing how the program set up under his predecessor, Josh Mandel, might be curtailed or expanded. A state spokesman declined to specify the value of the payments, saying individual tax information is confidential.

Staff/wire reports

