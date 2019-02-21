Steel coil blocks Interstate 80 westbound in Hubbard
HUBBARD
Firefighters have temporarily blocked westbound traffic on Interstate 80 after a steel coil fell from a truck, according to 21-WFMJ TV, the Vindicator's broadcast partner.
The coil rolled from a tractor-trailer and ran into a trailer being hauled by a pickup truck between the Hubbard exit and the Pennsylvania line at about 9 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries.
