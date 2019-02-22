Sponsors wanted for health expo

YOUNGSTOWN

The Valley Health & Wellness Expo is still looking for vendors for its March 30 event at Covelli Centre downtown. Friday is the deadline to register as a sponsor.

A 10-by-10-foot booth space is $1,250 for Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber members and $1,750 for nonmembers.

A 10-by-20-foot booth space is $2,250 for members and $2,750 for nonmembers. The event is from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.