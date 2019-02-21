Mathews school board opposes choice of officer

By JORDAN COHEN

news@vindy.com

VIENNA

Mathews Board of Education wants a DARE officer, but not the one Vienna Township has appointed.

The issue arose during Wednesday evening’s board meeting when one resident directed a series of questions about the dispute to Superintendent Russell McQuaide, followed by a brief, heated exchange between board President Tarin Brown and township Trustee Heidi Brown.

The new officer, Theresa Hartman, was assigned after the previous officer, Sgt. Michael Sheehy, who was also the district’s resource officer, resigned from Vienna Police Department after being indicted by a grand jury on eight counts of grand theft and possession of drugs and criminal tools.

Hartman, currently a part-time police officer in Hartford Township, was a member of Vienna Police Department from 2005-2013.

Earlier this month, McQuaide sent a letter to the trustees and the Vienna police chief stating he had been “directed by the board to communicate” its view that Hartman “Is not an acceptable candidate” for the DARE position. The Vindicator obtained a copy of the letter, which does not explain the reasons for the board’s opposition.

“Vienna Township is willing to work with the school board in a positive relationship, but the school board is not working toward the same goal,” Heidi Brown said.

“You chose to put the employee here when there were previous issues,” the board president responded without elaborating.

“A public setting is not for arguments like this,” said McQuaide, who brought a halt to the discussion.

Tarin Brown and Vienna resident Matthew Zoccole also questioned why the trustees did not consult with the board before appointing Hartman, who did not attend the board meeting.

Several Vienna police officers have served as resource officers since Sheehy’s resignation, but after the meeting, Heidi Brown told reporters trustees had no other options available for the DARE position so there was no reason to consult with the board.

“There are only three DARE-trained officers in Trumbull County, and the other two are [working for other districts], she said. “[Hartman] is the only one left.”

Tarin Brown produced copies of a performance evaluation conducted while Hartman was still in the Vienna department. He cited a notation about “personal issues,” none of which were defined.

“I’ve got recordings to prove what I’m saying,” he told The Vindicator.

The Vienna trustee, however, took exception to the board president’s allegations.

“We don’t believe [that issue] should preclude her from serving as the DARE officer,” Heidi Brown said. She, too, would not offer any additional explanation.

In response to one of the earlier questions, McQuaide indicated that the district may be considering other options.

“We have looked at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, but I can’t comment further,” he said.