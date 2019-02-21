Police suspect Smollett filed false report of attack

CHICAGO

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday with making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said prosecutors charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct, an offense that could bring one to three years in prison and force the actor to pay for the cost of the investigation into his report of a Jan. 29 beating.

Authorities were trying to get in touch with Smollett’s attorneys to “negotiate a reasonable surrender,” Guglielmi said. That could involve the actor, who is black and gay, turning himself in to a Chicago police station.

Woman pleads guilty in massive pharmacy fraud

JACKSON, Miss.

A Mississippi woman charged in a fraud case that prosecutors say reaped more than $200 million from a federal military health insurer and others has pleaded guilty.

Hope Thomley of Hattiesburg entered guilty pleas Wednesday in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say Thomley and her husband, Randy Thomley, bribed health care providers to prescribe handcrafted high-dollar medications that were generally unnecessary.

Hope Thomley faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing. Prosecutors are dropping an earlier 26-count indictment that carried a potential 245-year sentence. Thomley agreed to forfeit $29 million under her plea, including $15 million in cash.

Randy Thomley is expected to plead guilty to charges next week.

Domestic-violence gun seizure bill advances

OLYMPIA, Wash.

A proposal that would require police to seize guns from people subject to some protective orders was approved by a state House committee.

Current law allows judges to require people under some types of protection and restraining orders to temporarily surrender their firearms, but the proposal would shift that responsibility to police.

Lawmakers in the House Civil Rights and Judiciary committee approved the bill in a split vote Wednesday.

Officers would be required to serve the orders and collect guns.

Protection orders are typically assigned in cases including domestic violence, stalking, and harassment. They can be entered before trial or made permanent following a conviction.

The rule would also apply to other dangerous weapons and concealed pistol licenses.

Teachers to strike

SAN FRANCISCO

Teachers in Oakland, California, will become the latest educators in the country to strike over pay and classroom conditions.

Union officials representing 3,000 teachers confirmed a strike will start today after last-minute negotiations with the school district fell apart Wednesday. The walkout will affect 36,000 students at 86 schools.

In a message to parents, the Oakland Unified School District said schools will remain open, staffed by non-union employees and substitute teachers. However, picket lines were expected and parents should not expect school as usual, it said.

“We’re hopeful that we can find a resolution as soon as possible,” district spokesman John Sasaki said.

Associated Press