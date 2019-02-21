POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Feb. 14

Complaint: Police received a complaint that a motorist had failed to stop for a school bus in the 3000 block of Spitler Road.

Menacing: An Austintown woman said she was being harassed and threatened via telecommunications while in the 8600 block of Chesterton Drive.

Feb. 17

Criminal damaging: A man reported damage to three pieces of vinyl siding to his New Castle Road residence.

BOARDMAN

Feb. 14

Bad check: Police at Boardman Area Court on Market Street took custody of Megan A. Detchon, 29, of Waddell Street, Leetonia, who faced a misdemeanor charge of passing a bad check. Detchon was accused of writing a check for $76 worth of products Jan. 24 at One Hot Cookie, 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road, before the check was discovered to have been drawn on a closed account.

Theft: Robert L. Swope of Sierra Drive, Youngstown, was booked at Boardman Area Court on a theft warrant after police alleged Swope, 35, stole about $100 worth of clothing and shoes Jan. 30 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Authorities were dispatched to Boardman Area Court to pick up Alexander Blandon II, 34, who faced a theft charge. Blandon, of Elm Street, Youngstown, was accused of stealing a set of wireless ear buds and several TVs from the AT&T Store, 7125 Tiffany Blvd.

Menacing: An Aylesboro Avenue woman said her daughter yelled at and harassed her while in a car that drove by her home.

Theft: A Boardman woman reported her purse that contained $300 was taken while she was at a business in the 6500 block of Market Street.

Theft: Officers traveled to the Stark County jail in Canton to take custody of Bryan A. Maloney, 41, of Akron, who was charged with taking about $200 worth of electric supplies Feb. 21, 2017, from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd.

Arrest: Authorities at Boardman Area Court arrested Lisha M. Roberts of Lowellville Road, Struthers, who faced two counts of theft and one of obstructing official business after a Kohl’s official alleged that after having been caught stealing merchandise, Roberts, 51, provided her sister’s personal information. Roberts also was accused in two shoplifting situations last August in which items were stolen from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall and Family Dollar, 4030 Market St., resulting in a loss of more than $600.

Theft: Kenneth R. Lesher, 47, who was in the Summit County jail, faced a felony-theft charge after police alleged the Barberton man stole four security cameras, two computers, two 22-inch computer screens and men’s clothing last month from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. The loss was calculated at $3,997.

Fraud: A Clifton Drive man told police a caller who claimed his software program was no longer valid mentioned that he was eligible for a refund, but that the accuser first needed to buy gift cards from several township stores, supposedly for his grandchildren, before a Walmart cashier warned him it was likely a scam. Nevertheless, the man reportedly bought from other businesses gift cards that were fraudulent, a report showed.

Theft: Lori J. Smiley, 49, of Tony Street, New Castle, Pa., surrendered on a theft charge, related to a Nov. 12, 2018, shoplifting situation in which about $141 worth of jewelry was stolen from Kohl’s.

Theft: A woman reportedly opened a $4 package of cookies, then placed the contents in her coat pocket before leaving Save-a-Lot, 223 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Theft: A man told officers he bought a $215 iPhone on eBay that was to be delivered to his Roche Way residence, but instead received an empty box in the mail.

Theft: Two women reportedly stole two fruit arrangements from Edible Arrangements, 18 Boardman-Poland Road.

Vehicle theft: A 2010 Ford F-150 truck was stolen in the 900 block of Donmar Lane.

Theft: A West Boulevard woman discovered a $100 pair of sunglasses, medication, a global positioning system device and a small amount of change missing from her car.

Theft: A man reportedly took two windbreaker jackets and two pairs of pants from Kohl’s, costing the department store about $220.

Theft: Christopher J. Sayers, 34, of Neilson Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody at Boardman Area Court on a complicity-to-theft charge, related to a shoplifting situation Dec. 11, 2018, in which two TVs were taken from Walmart.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to Boardman Area Court to book Elijah J. Taylor of Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a theft warrant. Taylor, 39, was accused of stealing from Walmart a $179 home-entertainment system and a box of coffee cups.

Theft: Keymoni M.L. Williams, 18, of Canfield Road, Youngstown, along with a 17-year-old Youngstown girl, was charged in the theft of about $534 worth of sweatshirts and pants from Kohl’s.

Feb. 15

Drug paraphernalia/arrest: While assisting with a traffic stop near Meadowbrook Avenue, officers charged Kurtis R. Byrd, 50, of Wilmette Lane, Youngstown, with possessing drug paraphernalia when, they alleged, a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, a bag containing part of a scouring pad sometimes used for drug purposes and a hypodermic needle were in a cigarette pack. In addition, authorities charged Brandon L. Washington, 34, of Lancaster, Ohio, with obstructing official business after alleging Washington, who was wanted on a Fairfield County, Ohio, felony warrant, provided his brother’s name and date of birth.

Theft: Melissa L. McLean, 48, of Lisbon Road, Leetonia, was charged with stealing $524 worth of property that included a purse and clothing from Kohl’s.

Theft/vandalism: An official with J.D. Byrider, 7871 Market St., noticed a repossessed vehicle had a broken passenger-side window, resulting in a $300 damage estimate, and that a radio had been removed from near the dashboard.

Theft: A West Boulevard woman discovered the car title was missing from her vehicle.

Stolen property: Police charged a Youngstown boy, 14, and a township boy, 16, with receiving stolen property after the owner of a Boardman-Canfield Road business alleged seeing them riding through his parking lot on bicycles that had been stolen from a customer of his. The two teens also were charged with staking about $10 worth of candy and snack items from Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Theft: The rear license plate was stolen off a car on Southern Boulevard.

Domestic violence: Police picked up Toris S. Garner Jr., 19, at his Mathews Road apartment on a domestic-violence warrant after a Feb. 3 situation in which his girlfriend alleged that during an argument, the Boardman man, who is her child’s father, punched her mouth, leaving swelling to her upper lip, then punched her in the rib areas.

Theft: A man fled on foot after reportedly having taken two hair-clipper sets valued at $46 from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Theft: Two women reportedly stole $200 worth of health and beauty products from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Feb. 16

Assault: A 17-year-old North Lima boy alleged that while in a Tod Avenue apartment, a female pushed him onto a bed, then struck his face and pulled his hair. Also, the female’s father tried to choke the accuser and punched his face, causing a bloody nose and a cut to his cheek, the teen further alleged.

Criminal damaging: A Traymore Court man noticed two slashed tires on his car. Damage was estimated at $462.

Domestic violence: Charles R. Kelly Jr. of Sciota Avenue, Boardman, faced charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after his girlfriend alleged he threw a plant and struck her left knee during an argument, then grabbed her hair. A short time later, Kelly, 49, refused to show his hands to officers and follow other commands, a report indicated.

Fraud: A Stoney Creek Drive woman told officers a woman she corresponded with on Facebook sold her a wristwatch for $190, but that the item has never been delivered to the accuser’s home.

Misuse of a credit card: A manager with Domino’s Pizza, 813 Boardman-Poland Road, discovered six fraudulent credit-card transactions that totaled about $205 had been made over a one-week period.

Harassment: An Applecrest Court woman said she’s gotten numerous unwanted social-media and text messages.

Domestic violence: A 17-year-old township boy was charged with the crime after his stepfather alleged the teen struck the top of his head during an argument related to discipline issues.

Theft: A man reported a shotgun, ammunition and related accessories, as well as a flat-screen TV, had been stolen from his Turnberry Drive residence.

Theft: A 14-year-old Poland girl was accused of stealing $65 worth of items, including self-tanning towels, from Kohl’s.

Feb. 17

Assault: A Glenwood Avenue man alleged a woman he was dating slapped him several times in the face, though he was not injured.

Domestic violence: Christine M. Gatte, 54, of Shadyside Drive, Boardman, faced a charge after her daughter alleged that during a fight, Gatte pushed and scratched her face before she called 911. The victim was not injured, a report stated.

Theft: Officers were sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to take custody of Nathaniel A. Britt of Akron, who was charged with stealing a 50-inch TV last November from Walmart.

Feb. 18

Burglary: To a home in the 7800 block of Hitchcock Road after a door appeared to had been kicked in. A $100 set of snare drums was missing.

Vandalism: A maintenance worker reported that after arriving for work at Believers Church Boardman Campus, 1322 W. Western Reserve Road, he discovered multiple window panes had been broken or scratched. The repair estimate was $24,900.

Stolen property: Township authorities reportedly found stolen license plates on a vehicle while assisting Youngstown police in the 3900 block of South Schenley Avenue.

Burglary: Took place in the 200 block of Oakley Avenue. Twenty-seven pills were missing from a bedroom.

Menacing: A Wolosyn Circle woman said a man with whom she recently terminated her relationship has followed her and sent the accuser unwanted text messages before she blocked him on social media. In addition, the man contacted some of her friends in an effort to reach her, the woman also reported.

Summons: A traffic stop in the 100 block of Boardman-Poland Road resulted in a summons charging Elizabeth E.A. Gross-Grace, 19, of Carter Circle, Boardman, with having an open case of 11 unopened bottles of beer in her vehicle.

Theft: Struthers police handed Tanja L. Manigault, 43, to Boardman authorities after discovering she was wanted on a theft charge. Manigault, of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of making fraudulent returns on merchandise she selected last month at Kohl’s, for which she reportedly received more than $400 worth of store credit.

Theft/drugs: Melissa R. Stevens, 43, of North Road, Niles, was charged with theft as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, and Ronald W. Berry, 34, of Church Hill Road, Girard, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia when, police alleged, a syringe, a spoon with suspected drug residue and a zipper pouch with four suspected drug pipes and copper cleaning wire were found during a traffic stop. Beforehand, about $435 worth of property had been stolen from Kohl’s, a report showed. In addition, Stevens and Berry were wanted on Warren warrants.

Feb. 19

Theft: Ceira M. Buckner, 30, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody at Boardman Area Court on a theft warrant, related to a shoplifting situation earlier this month in which three ceiling fans and a leaf blower were taken from Home Depot.

Assault: A Shields Road woman alleged a neighbor with whom she has ongoing problems shoved her into a wall.

Theft: A corporate security official for Huntington National Bank, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road, sent police an email summarizing the results of an investigation that led her to believe an undisclosed amount of money was missing between last November and January, and that the crime may have been committed internally.

Theft: A woman accompanied by two small children reportedly stole 10 articles of children’s clothing valued at $259 from Kohl’s.

Theft: A man at Foot Locker in Southern Park Mall reportedly selected then fraudulently returned a $100 pair of sweatpants to receive about $107 in store credit. He also may have conducted a similar theft at Foot Locker’s Eastwood Mall location, authorities learned.

Theft: A man was reportedly captured on surveillance footage leaving Walmart without having paid for three electric scooters valued at $597.

Feb. 20

Theft: Dwayne L. Bulls Jr., 20, who listed Youngstown addresses on West Princeton and Manchester avenues, surrendered on a theft charge. Bulls, who also was wanted on a Howland Township warrant, stole two electric scooters Dec. 23, 2018, from Walmart, officers alleged.

Theft: A woman discovered a box that contained $800 worth of jewelry was missing from her Gillian Lane home.