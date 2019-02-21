Ohio mom accused of killing sons has trial delayed for testing

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three sons has been delayed again after the judge agreed to a defense request for more testing and evaluation of the woman.

The Bellefontaine Examiner reports Judge Mark O’Connor of Logan County Common Pleas Court granted the request Tuesday in the case of Brittany Pilkington. The judge said the delay was necessary to assess whether Pilkington has mental disabilities.

She has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the deaths of a toddler and two infants in 2014 and 2015.

Logan County’s prosecutor argued against delaying the March 18 start date. He said his team was ready.

Pilkington’s attorneys say they believe additional testing will help confirm that the 25-year-old woman suffers from brain damage.