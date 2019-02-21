No injuries in I-80 accident in Liberty involving steel coil

LIBERTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported no injuries after a 43,500-pound steel coil became loose and struck a trailer being towed by a van this morning on Interstate 80.

Leudes Batista, 42, of Marlborough, Mass. was traveling westbound on I-80 in a van towing a trailer, a news release from OHSP said. Bryan Shaffer, 51, of Salem was traveling in a tractor-trailer carrying the steel coil behind Batista.

When Batista slowed down for traffic, Shaffer swerved into the median to avoid hitting him.

The coil became loose and struck Shaffer’s cab and then struck Batista’s trailer.

One lane of I-80 was closed for a few hours, but both lanes are open now.

Hubbard Township police, Liberty Emergency Medical Services and Liberty Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.

A trooper cited Shaffer for failing to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.