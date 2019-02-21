NEWSMAKERS

Stapleton, Dan + Shay lead ACM nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations each, while Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves comes in with five nominations.

Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show for a record 16th time, announced the nominees in top categories on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday.

The top category, entertainer of the year, is all male for the second year in a row, which includes Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. Even McEntire noted the lack of women in the top category during the announcement, saying, “It doesn’t make me very happy because we’ve got some very talented women who are working their butts off.”

And Musgraves is the sole female artist in the album of the year category along with Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Eric Church and Dierks Bentley.

The ACMs will be aired on CBS on April 7 from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

‘60 Minutes’ gets boost from McCabe

LOS ANGELES

A “60 Minutes” interview with fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe helped make the CBS news magazine one of TV’s top-rated programs.

According to Nielsen figures released Wednesday, “60 Minutes” drew 9.7 million viewers and was the third-most-watched show last week.

Viewership was down across the board during the Presidents Day holiday weekend, and the Sunday news show’s audience didn’t approach its season average of 11.6 million viewers.

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 11-17. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership:

“NCIS,” CBS, 13.4 million; “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 10.5 million; “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.7 million; “FBI,” CBS, 9.5 million; “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.9 million.

Associated Press