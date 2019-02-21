YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force late Wednesday arrested Cameron White, 28. A warrant was issued for White after he made terroristic threats over social media.

According to White’s posts he was “planning a massive shooting real soon.”



Law enforcement in the Detroit area immediately contacted members of the task force as it was believed that White was hiding in Youngstown before his planned return to Detroit to carry out the shooting.

Task force members located White in a house in Youngstown near the 900 block of State Street. He was arrested without incident and will be held in local custody until he can be extradited to Detroit to face the charges of terroristic threats and computer crimes.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Immediate attention to this dangerous suspect by the Detroit police department and the U.S. Marshal’s task force in Detroit led to a swift and safe arrest by the task force in Youngstown. We will continue to partner with our state and local law enforcement agencies to keep suspects like White off the streets and our communities safe.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available.