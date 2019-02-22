Liberty Mutual to eliminate jobs

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Liberty Mutual Insurance, 2501 Wilmington Road, will eliminate 136 jobs starting May 31.

A Liberty Mutual spokesman said Wednesday that 68 positions at the company’s customer-response and claims-service centers will be eliminated.

The centers are transitioning its employees to virtual, work-from-home positions as part of a national change in the company’s service model, the spokesman said.

The company is also closing its central-billing unit, which will result in the loss of another 68 jobs.

The changes are made partially because the company has expanded its relationships with partnering companies to handle some of the services.

Employees losing their jobs have the opportunity to apply for other positions with the company or accept a severance package with outplacement services, according to a news release.