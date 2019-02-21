UPDATE | Smollett gave detailed instructions for fake attack

CHICAGO (AP) — "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett gave detailed instructions to two brothers who helped him stage a racist, anti-gay attack on himself, including giving them specific slurs to yell, telling them to shout "MAGA country" and pointing out a surveillance camera that he thought would record the beating, a prosecutor said today.

Police said Smollett planned the hoax because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Before the attack, he also sent a letter that threatened him to the Chicago studio where "Empire" is shot, police said.

Smollett, who is black and gay, surrendered to face accusations that he filed a false police report last month when he told authorities he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two masked men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.

The actor "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

"This publicity stunt was a scar that Chicago didn't earn and certainly didn't deserve," he added.

As part of the instructions, Smollett also told the brothers to put the rope around his neck, Assistant State's Attorney Risa Lanier told a news conference.

His plans for the surveillance camera were thwarted. Police say it was pointed another way and did not have a view of the beating.

At Smollett's first court appearance, a judge set bond at $100,000, meaning he had to post $10,000 to be released. Smollett's attorneys asked for him to be freed on his own recognizance, but the judge, who is also black, rejected that idea and said he was particularly bothered by the allegations involving the noose.

Smollett, who was released a couple of hours after the hearing, said little during the proceedings, except to state his name. The actor, his attorneys and supporters left without speaking to reporters.

One of the attorneys, Jack Prior, told the judge Smollett "maintains these are outrageous allegations" and denies they are true.

