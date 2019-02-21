Homicide ruled in Warren shooting death

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled the Tuesday-morning death of Aaron Staggers, 33, of Peace Avenue Northwest to be a homicide, the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Staggers was dead at the scene of a 1:59 a.m. call to police in which a woman reported that someone had been shot in her house on Woodbine Avenue Southeast.

Another man, Eddie Ortiz, 27, of Lorain suffered gunshot wounds in the incident but is now in the Mahoning County jail on a parole violation unrelated to Tuesday’s shooting.

No arrests have been made in the Staggers killing, which is the third homicide of the year in the city.