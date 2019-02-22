Growing chorus calling for release of report on Smith allegations

WARREN

Two of three Trumbull County commissioners are calling on the county planning commission to release an investigatative report into allegations by planning commission Director Trish Nuskievicz that county Engineer Randy Smith created a hostile work environment for her.

Commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Dan Polivka both said at Thursday’s commissioners meeting they think it’s time to release the report.

The commissioners have attended two recent planning commission meetings where the report was apparently discussed in executive session, but no decision was made when they returned to an open meeting. The commissioners are members of the planning commission.

The commissioners join a rising chorus of people asking the commission to make the report public.

Discussion of the report began Thursday when Heidi Nuskievicz, wife of Trish Nuskievicz, told the commissioners she thought the report should be released.

Two local newspapers, including The Vindicator, have made public records requests to see the report, and Smith has asked multiple times for the document to be made public.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa answered Heidi Nuskievicz by saying the decision to make the report public can only be made by the planning commission, but he supports making it public, as does Commissioner Dan Polivka.

Contacted later Thursday, Bob Marino, former Niles councilman, now chairman of the planning commission, said the board planned to discuss the matter again at next month’s meeting, likely March 12.

