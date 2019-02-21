Friends mourn aviation museum founder

HOWLAND — Bill Griffin, 53, who founded the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum on North River Road, died suddenly Tuesday.

A number of tributes to the Howland man have been posted on the museum’s Facebook page.

“He loved aviation and loved his family and friends and community so much,” Brenda Long said.

A death announcement says services for William A. “Bill” Griffin are pending at Peter Rossi and Son Funeral home.

Last week, a foundation honoring his son, Ross Griffin, announced it would fund training for all kindergarten through Grade 4 teachers at Howland Schools in a nationally recognized behavioral program designed to improve classroom performance and mental health outcomes among students.

Ross Griffin was a graduate of Howland High School who died Feb. 3, 2018, at age 22.

The training was to be given on Tuesday at Howland High School.