Fire department will discuss fatal Parkcliffe fire
YOUNGSTOWN
Fire department personnel said they will be available at 1:30 p.m. today to talk about the December fire at 434 Parkcliffe Ave. fire that killed five children.
The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office last week ruled their deaths accidental, but fire officials have yet to publicly announce a cause.
The release said officials will be available for questions from the media.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.