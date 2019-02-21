Fire department will discuss fatal Parkcliffe fire


February 21, 2019 at 12:30p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Fire department personnel said they will be available at 1:30 p.m. today to talk about the December fire at 434 Parkcliffe Ave. fire that killed five children.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office last week ruled their deaths accidental, but fire officials have yet to publicly announce a cause.

The release said officials will be available for questions from the media.

