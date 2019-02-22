Detroit man accused of terroristic threats arrested in Youngstown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

No weapons were found when a Detroit man wanted for making threats to shoot people in the Motor City was arrested Wednesday on the East Side.

Cameron White, 28, is being held in the Mahoning County jail on a warrant from Wayne County, Mich., accused of making terroristic threats. He will be held here until he is extradited to Detroit.

White was arrested about 10:30 p.m. at a State Street home after U.S. marshals received a tip from Detroit police that White might be in Youngstown.

Glen Riddle, a marshals spokesman, would not say why White was at the State Street home but did say White had a connection to the home.

White was arrested without incident, Riddle said.

Marshals were told that White had posted on social media that he planned a mass shooting in Detroit.

