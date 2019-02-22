Despite population loss, Mahoning tax base grew, auditor says

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham said though an independent analysis of the county’s financial standing considers the county’s economy “weak,” its residential tax base has seen growth despite a decline in population of about 4 percent from the last census in 2010.

During his annual financial review of the county before the commissioners Thursday, Meacham also said the aging population demographics could hamper growth.

“We don’t have a lot of young people here, and the people here are getting older,” Meacham said.

In September, Standard and Poor’s credit rating agency raised the county’s bond rating from A+ to AA- and projected a “stable” outlook for the county despite “weak” economic indicators. The agency otherwise issued “strong” or “very strong” ratings on several other financial indicators.

