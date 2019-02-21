Chicago's top cop blasts noose symbolism in Smollett case

CHICAGO (AP) — The head of the Chicago police force says that as a black man who has spent his entire life in the city and knows its racial divides, he doesn't understand how anyone, especially a black man, could use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said today while outlining the case against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett that bogus police reports harm "every legitimate victim who's in need of support" and every resident of the city.

Johnson noted Chicago hosts one of the world's largest gay pride parades each June and said the city and police are proud of that and "do not tolerate hate in this city."

Smollett surrendered today on a charge of felony disorder conduct.

Police say the actor, who is black and gay, hired two brothers, who are also black, to stage what the actor reported was a racist and homophobic attack against him early on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.