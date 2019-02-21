METRO DIGEST || Case summarized

Case summarized

CLEVELAND

Federal prosecutors have summarized their case against the former Sebring-area judge accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the estate of her deceased client.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a trial brief ahead of the March 4 trial date for Diane Vettori-Caraballo and her husband, Ismael Caraballo, in federal court in Cleveland. Both are charged with filing false tax returns in relation to illicit proceeds they received from the estate. Diane Vettori-Caraballo also faces charges of mail fraud, structuring her deposits of the stolen cash in order to avoid federal reporting requirements and making false statements to law enforcement about the money.

“[Vettori-Caraballo] devised a scheme to defraud the Mahoning County Probate Court … and to obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses,” the brief states. “[Both defendants] then conspired to defraud the IRS and also to evade taxes by not reporting the funds received as taxable income.”

Arraignment planned

WARREN

Amber L. Finney, 35, of Ward Street Northwest will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on a robbery charge after authorities said she robbed Chase Bank, 1106 W. Market St., Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Finney entered the bank at 12:30 p.m., demanded money, got $1,000 and fled. She met up with Richard D. Williams, 30, of Martin Street Southwest at the corner of the property, police said.

Police captured Finney and Williams and arrested them after brief foot chase, police said. Williams also will be arraigned today. He’s charged with a felony charge of complicity.

Parole hearing set

WARREN

John Tidwell, 70, who returned to Ohio last week after completing a 42-year prison sentence for murder in California, will have a parole hearing in Ohio in May, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Tidwell killed another man Dec. 13, 1973, in California and also pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder in the July 1973 shooting deaths of Warren industrialist C. Walter Holmquist and his wife, Dorothy, during a burglary in their Cortland home.

An April 25, 1980, plea agreement signed by then-Trumbull County Prosecutor J. Walter Dragelevich says Tidwell would serve his 15-years-to-life Ohio prison sentence at the same time as his California sentence. But the Ohio Parole Board has the last say on when Tidwell will leave prison in Ohio. That is the reason for the May hearing. Tidwell is in the Lorain Correctional Institution.

River Corridor mayors to meet

WARREN

The Mahoning River Corridor Mayors Association will have its first quarterly meeting of the year at 2 p.m. Friday at Covelli Enterprises on Market Street. The association includes the mayors in Mahoning and Trumbull counties who have cities along the Mahoning River Corridor. Mayor Doug Franklin serves as chairman.

Gov. Mike DeWine will attend and address shared concerns. One topic will be Clean Ohio, a fund that provides communities with assistance to help clean up brownfields and urban, blighted areas A second topic will focus on cleaning up the river and encourage development and recreation.

DeWine will outline his agenda for cities in Ohio.

The association is Nick Phillips of Campbell, James Melfi of Girard, James Iudiciani of Lowellville, Glen Puckett of McDonald, Lyle Waddell of Newton Falls, Steve Mientkiewicz of Niles, Terry Stocker of Struthers, Franklin of Warren and Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown.

Briarfield scholarship

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Foundation and Briarfield announced a new scholarship in appreciation of the caregivers at Briarfield Manor in Austintown. The Watson-Reese Briarfield Scholarship is being established by Ellen Tressel and Janet Stephens, along with Ed and Diane Reese. The late Frank and Norma Watson, Tressel’s and Stephens’ parents, were residents of Briarfield Manor in their later years.

The scholarship is for deserving front line caregivers at Briarfield Manor and/or affiliated Briarfield locations. Recipients must be direct caregiver employees of Briarfield or a direct lineal descendant of a Briarfield employee enrolled full or part time at YSU. Recipients will be selected by the Briarfield scholarship committee and the YSU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships in conjunction with the YSU Foundation.

Frank and Norma Watson were longtime supporters of YSU. Watson graduated from Youngstown University in 1949, was a member of the YSU Board of Trustees and the YSU Foundation Board of Trustees. The Watsons have made several significant donations to the university.

Ed and Diane Reese lead EDM Management Inc., a company whose role is operating Briarfield Healthcare and through its affiliates employs more than 600 Mahoning Valley residents.

Bank reports theft

BOARDMAN

The Huntington Bank inside Giant Eagle on U.S. Route 224 reported Tuesday a theft of $14,000 in cash, according to police reports.

A corporate Huntington employee told police the money went missing sometime between Nov. 28 and Jan. 2.

The loss was discovered in the ATM general ledger, the employee told police.

Through her investigation, the corporate employee identified the suspect as an ATM teller employee at the branch.

The corporate employee also provided security footage to police in which the suspect handled $6,000 that went missing.

Juvenile arrested

WARREN

Police arrested a juvenile on a warrant Wednesday and found a stolen firearm, suspected drugs and $1,222 in cash in his clothes.

Christopher Gust Jr., 17, of Homewood Avenue Southeast also resisted arrest and was taken to the ground so he could be handcuffed, according to a police report. Police took Gust to the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center after his 2:24 p.m. arrest.

He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. Police went to his home looking for him because of the warrant. The gun was stolen out of Columbus. The suspected drugs recovered were Xanax and suspected marijuana, police said.

Special meeting

GIRARD

Girard Civil Service Commission will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. today in the mayor’s office conference room, city hall, 100 W. Main St.