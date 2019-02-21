Campbell council approves pact with workers, ponders McCartney Road

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

City council approved a contract with city workers and discussed the potential rezoning of lots along McCartney Road during Wednesday night’s regular meeting.

The three-year pact with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 759, Ohio Council 8, includes raises for the street superintendent, assistant water superintendent, the street department’s chief mechanic and water department employees with CDL licenses.

The increases amount to an additional $1.50 an hour for most of the positions. Workers under the contract make between $17 and $23 an hour.

During council’s caucus session, Mayor Nick Phillips pitched the idea of rezoning certain lots along McCartney Road near its intersection with 12th Street from residential to commercial.

Phillips suggested the move as a way to capitalize on the new Dunkin’ Donuts that will be built at the intersection, suggesting that rezoning nearby properties as commercial might make the locations attractive to other corporations and entrepreneurs and spur future business growth along the corridor.

Council members were largely supportive of the idea and suggested they research the potential impact of the proposed zoning change.

Council also advanced an ordinance that would increase the clerk of council’s salary by $1.75 an hour to $38,000 annually. The raise will be retroactive to Jan. 1 and will be paid to the clerk in a one-time $1,200 lump sum.

Clerk Dina Hamilton is receiving the raise to compensate her for taking over the city’s payroll preparation. Hamilton acts both as a clerk of council and, according to city Finance Director Yianni Tiliakos, an assistant finance director.

When she began assisting Tiliakos with payroll, she did so without additional compensation.