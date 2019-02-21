Bus driver applicants undeterred by Wednesday's weather

By jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The inclement weather did not deter hopeful substitute bus drivers from attending Wednesday’s job fair at the district’s new bus garage.

Applicants arrived at 10 a.m. to fill out applications, conduct interviews and tour the garage.

The department, newly under the leadership of transportation director Ryan Dunn, plans to hire 10 to 15 new substitute bus drivers.

The hourly wage for the position is $16.

“Most of the schools around here are about $11 to $14, so this is relatively high,” Dunn said.

Wednesday’s fair gave department leadership the opportunity to evaluate potential candidates.

“They need to be good with kids. That’s No. 1. It’s a kid-driven industry,” Dunn said.

Assistant transportation supervisor Kathy Fait added: “You have to have patience, be able to multitask.”

Dunn and Fait know a good bus driver when they see one. Dunn has driven buses for nearly 10 years. Fait has 17 years of driving experience under her belt.

“I loved the job. It was just the best job I ever had,” Fait said.

The next step for candidates who attended Wednesday’s job fair includes drug testing and background checks.

New hires also are required to complete a pre-service class, which entails 25 to 40 hours of training.

“It can be several months before they start working,” Dunn said.

New hires likely will start as the department fully transitions to its new bus garage on Raupp Avenue.

The garage includes space for personnel offices, which are currently located at Center Intermediate School. The location is also preferable, Dunn explained.

“We won’t be on busy McClurg Road anymore, which has had a lot of traffic issues,” said Dunn.

Dunn’s next task is updating boundaries and bus routes to accommodate the district’s plan to close Market Street Elementary.

“The biggest thing is getting our routes more efficient, see what we can cut, where we can save money. ... We want to make this the best department,” Dunn said.