BLACK HISTORY MONTH | Scheduled events

Local events scheduled through February for Black History Month as submitted to The Vindicator:

YOUNGSTOWN

Saturday: 12:30 p.m., “I Am Not Your Negro – A Celebration of James Baldwin,” Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, East Branch, 430 Early Road. Baldwin was an American novelist and social critic who died in France in 1987. There will be a showing of the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” 2016 award-winning film directed by Raoul Peck, based on Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript, “Remember This House.” There will also be a book discussion of “I Am Not Your Negro” after the documentary film. Sponsored by the Youngstown State University Black Alumni Chapter. Limited seating. To reserve a space or for information, contact Arlene Floyd at 330-941-2333.

Saturday: 11 a.m., Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, Main Library, 305 Wick Ave., will host a performance by The Youngstown Harambee Dancers Inc. The Harambee Youth Program is a cultural, educational and recreational program that promotes racial harmony and provides African and African-American cultural performances. The word “harambee” is a Swahili word that means “let’s all pull together.”

Sunday: 3:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Youngstown. The church will host a youth talent night featuring youths from Youngstown, Campbell and the surrounding area singing, miming, dancing and presenting readings on black history.

Feb. 28: The East High School Visual and Performing Arts will have a free Black History Month performance on the theme “Let Us Build a New World Together ... a Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement” at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, 474 Bennington Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Performance pieces will include dramatic readings focusing on figures including Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Little Rock Nine.

WARREN

Friday: A museum and vendor expo will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Trumbull Community Action Program offices, 1230 Palmyra Road SW. It will include the history of jazz and hip hop and a live jazz performance from 7 to 9 p.m. A $5 donation is requested.

Saturday: A free vendor expo with open stage performances from 3 to 7 p.m. at TCAP offices featuring musician Darius Simmons. A round table discussion will be from 2 to 3 p.m. featuring Michael McGee, Pan African historian; Dr. Kimberly Jackson Pinn; and Precious Ball, youth president of the Trumbull County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Sunday: A free museum, soul food and vendor expo with honorary pastor Ronald Fowlis talking at 3:30 p.m. about the history of the black church in civil rights at the TCAP offices. The Trumbull County Chapter of the NAACP is sponsoring the events.