Student productions around the valley
Here’s a look at student productions that will be staged in the Mahoning Valley:
“Shrek: The Musical”
Austintown Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 29 and 30, and at 3 p.m. March 31. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Senior citizens and veterans are free. For information call 330-797-3900, ext. 1025.
“Mary Poppins”
Beaver Local High School, 13187 state Route 7, Lisbon. Performances at 7 p.m. March 15 and 16 and 2 p.m. March 17. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at 330-385-6831.
“The Twilight Zone”
Canfield High School, 100 Cardinal Drive, Canfield. Performances at 7 p.m. April 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. April 14. Call 330-702-7129.
“Celebrate the Arts”
Chaney High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave., Youngstown. Performance at 6 p.m. May 8. Chaney VPA performance. Tickets are free. For information, call Tracy Schuler-Vivo at 330-744-8830.
“Celebrate the Arts”
East High School, 474 Bennington Ave, Youngstown. Performance at 6 p.m. May 15. Tickets are free. East VPA performance. For information, call Tracy Schuler-Vivo at 330-744-8830.
“The Music Man”
East Palestine High School, 360 W. Grant St., East Palestine. Performances are 7 p.m. March 15 and 16, and 2:30 p.m. March 17. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 students. Call 330-426-5424.
“My Fair Lady”
Hickory High School, 640 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, Pa. Performances at 7:30 p.m. March 14, 15 and 16 with a 2:30 p.m. matinee March 17. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. For information call 724-981-8750, ext. 1242.
“Bye Bye Birdie”
Howland High School, at Howland Middle School auditorium, 8100 South St. SE, Warren. Performances at 7 p.m. March 22, at 2 and 7 p.m. March 23, and at 2 p.m. March 24 Tickets are $10. Call 330-856-8233 for information.
“Grease”
Hubbard High School, 350 Hall Ave., Hubbard. Performances are 7 p.m. April 26 and 27, and 2 p.m. April 28. Call 330-534-1921, ext. 2002 for ticket information.
“If the Good Lord’s Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise”
Jackson-Milton High School, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson. May 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. Call 330-538-3308 for ticket information.
“The Little Mermaid”
David Anderson High School, 260 W. Pine St., Lisbon. Performances 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 16, and 3 p.m. March 17. Tickets will be $5. Call 330-424-3215 for information.
“Lend Me a Tenor”
Lowellville High School, 52 Rocket Place, Lowellville. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. March 31. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors Sunday. For more information call 330-536-8426.
“Mamma Mia”
New Castle High School, 300 E. Lincoln Ave., New Castle, Pa. Performances are 7:30 p.m. April 4, 5 and 6. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Email musical@ncasd.com for tickets.
“Annie”
Niles McKinley High School, 616 Dragon Drive, Niles. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 12 and 13. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Call 330-646-1211.
“Shrek: The Musical”
Poland Seminary High School, 3199 Dobbins Road, Poland. Performances at 7 p.m. April 4, 5 and 6. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. For information, call 330-757-7018 ext. 7.
“Little Shop of Horrors”
Salem High School, 1200 E. Sixth St., Salem. Performances at 7:30 April 26 and 27, and 2 p.m. April 28. Call 330-332-8905 ext. 58332.
“Mamma Mia”
Sharon High School, 1129 E. State St., Sharon, Pa. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 11, 12, and 13. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, children and senior citizens. Call 724-983-4030.
“Seussical: The Musical”
South Range High School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. March 10. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.
“Much Ado About Nothing”
Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Performances at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Call 330-744-4563.
“Newsies”
Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Performances at 7 p.m. May 10 and 11, and at 2 p.m. May 12. Call 330-744-4563.
“Oliver!”
West Branch High School, 14277 W. Main St., Beloit. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23, and 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. For more information or to order tickets, go to wbmusic.org.
