Anonymous graduate gifts John Carroll University $20M
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — John Carroll University says an anonymous graduate has pledged a $20 million gift to the school.
Cleveland.com reports the university says the pledge announced Wednesday is unrestricted, meaning the school can use the money however it wants.
The donor said in a university news release that the school “shaped my life, molded my character and inspired my future.” The donor also indicated a desire to invest in John Carroll and ensure its mission continues.
John Carroll University last year used a $10 million donation to transform the Boler School of Business into a college.
The private Catholic institution is located in the Cleveland suburb of University Heights.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.