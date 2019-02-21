Anonymous graduate gifts John Carroll University $20M

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — John Carroll University says an anonymous graduate has pledged a $20 million gift to the school.

Cleveland.com reports the university says the pledge announced Wednesday is unrestricted, meaning the school can use the money however it wants.

The donor said in a university news release that the school “shaped my life, molded my character and inspired my future.” The donor also indicated a desire to invest in John Carroll and ensure its mission continues.

John Carroll University last year used a $10 million donation to transform the Boler School of Business into a college.

The private Catholic institution is located in the Cleveland suburb of University Heights.