2 arrested on domestic-violence charges in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two men Wednesday in separate incidents for domestic violence, both on the West Side.

About 3 p.m., police arrested Jaraylen Calhoun at a Tyrell Avenue apartment after his girlfriend told them he punched her several times after she threw his phone at him while they were arguing over messages he was getting on his phone.

The woman’s eyes were swollen shut, reports said.

About 2:10 p.m. police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Hazelwood Avenue, where a woman told them her boyfriend jumped her on the porch and choked, hit and twisted her arm. The man, Gerald Baytos, 52 was not there when police took a report, but he returned a couple of hours later and was arrested after police were called.