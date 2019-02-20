UPDATE | Youngstown school board talks about money

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Board of Education tonight is having a meeting about school district finances.

A.J. Ginnetti, Youngstown City Schools deputy chief of finance/treasurer, just revealed the district has been paying CEO Krish Mohip’s salary for two years.

Mohip is supposed to be paid by the Ohio Department of Education, not the district. His salary is now $170,000 after a few salary increases.

A district spokeswoman said the arrangement is that the state is to reimburse the district.

Apparently the district's money matters are a little complicated: Board member Jackie Adair is asking for definitions of line items on the budget at the special board meeting.

Adair said the format of the financial update has changed and she cannot decipher what the report is trying to tell the board.

Ginnetti was providing Adair with definitions.