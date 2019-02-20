Warren teen faces charges after police recover gun, drugs, cash

WARREN — Police arrested a juvenile on a warrant Wednesday and found a stolen firearm, suspected drugs and $1,222 in cash in his clothes.

Christopher Gust Jr., 17, of Homewood Avenue Southeast also resisted being arrested and was taken to the ground so he could be handcuffed. Police took Gust to the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center after his 2:24 p.m. arrest.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. Police went to his home looking for him because of the warrant.

The gun was stolen out of Columbus. The suspected drugs recovered were Xanax and marijuana, police said.