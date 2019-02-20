United Methodists confront possible split over LGBT issues

Associated Pres

The United Methodist Church's top legislative assembly convenes Sunday for a high-stakes, three-day meeting likely to determine whether America's second-largest Protestant denomination will fracture due to divisions over same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy.

While other mainline Protestant denominations – such as the Episcopal and Presbyterian (U.S.A.) churches – have embraced gay-friendly practices, the Methodist church still bans them, even though acts of defiance by pro-LGBT clergy have multiplied and talk of a possible breakup of the church has intensified.

At the church's upcoming General Conference in St. Louis, 864 invited delegates – split evenly between lay people and clergy – are expected to consider several plans for the church's future. Several Methodist leaders said they expect a wave of departures from the church regardless of the decision.

"I don't think there's any plan where there won't be some division, and some people will leave," said David Watson, a dean and professor at United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, who will be attending the conference.

Formed in a merger in 1968, the United Methodist Church claims about 12.6 million members worldwide, including nearly 7 million in the United States. In size, it trails only the Southern Baptist Convention among U.S. Protestant denominations.

The church technically forbids same-sex marriage and gays serving in the ministry, but enforcement has been inconsistent. Clergy who support LGBT rights have been increasingly defiant, conducting same-sex marriages or coming out as gay or lesbian from the pulpit. In some cases, the church has filed charges against clergy who violated the bans, yet the UMC's Judicial Council has ruled against the imposition of mandatory penalties.

At the heart of the ideological conflict is an official UMC policy, dating from 1972, asserting that "the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching."

One of the proposed plans, endorsed by the UMC's Council of Bishops, would remove that language from the church's law book and leave decisions about same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT clergy up to regional bodies.

This proposal, called the One Church Plan, would open up many options for those who support the LGBT-inclusive practices, but it would not compel individual churches or clergy to engage in those practices.