Trumbull man sentenced to 16 months in prison

WARREN — Martin Higinbotham, the man who kicked fentanyl into the faces of Trumbull County deputies a year ago after being revived from a drug overdose, was sentenced to 16 months in prison this morning after pleading guilty to six charges.

The incident happened in January 2018 at his home in the Blue Manor mobile home park on King's Drive in Newton Township.

Deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of Higinbotham having overdosed. When ambulance workers revived him with naloxone, Higinbotham saw deputies collecting a brown powder from a table nearby and kicked the table, knocking fentanyl into the deputies’ faces.

Two of the deputies reported not "feeling right" afterward.

Higinbotham, 47, pleaded guilty in common pleas court to three counts of assault on a police officer, one of tampering with evidence and two of drug possession.

All three deputies involved were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after being decontaminated. Their cruisers were also decontaminated.