State has not reimbursed Youngstown schools for CEO salary

Youngstown City Schools, not the Ohio Department of Education, has been paying CEO Krish Mohip’s salary for the past two years.

Mohip is supposed to be paid by the ODE, but A.J. Ginnetti, district deputy chief of finance/treasurer, revealed at a special school board meeting Wednesday evening that the district has been footing that bill. Mohip’s salary is now $170,000, after a few salary increases.

District spokeswoman Denise Dick said the arrangement is that the state is to reimburse the district, but Ginnetti said it hasn’t.

But board President Brenda Kimble said this shouldn’t be happening under House Bill 70.

“Mr. Mohip is an employee of the state, not an employee of the district,” Kimble said.

John Richard, an ODE employee and chairman of the distress commission overseeing Mohip, said he would “prefer not to be a part of that” when asked for a comment.

“This is on top of the fact that we are paying $23,000 more to look for another CEO,” Kimble added. “Nowhere in the law does it say the school district is responsible for the CEO search.”

Kimble is referring to amount the district is paying Finding Leaders search firm of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, to find new CEO candidates because Mohip is leaving the district when his contract expires July 31. The commission selected the firm.

The district’s money matters were the topic of discussion at Wednesday’s meeting.

