River mayors association and governor set Friday agenda

WARREN

The Mahoning River Corridor Mayors Association will have its first quarterly meeting of the year at 2 p.m. Friday at Covelli Enterprises on Market Street. The association includes the mayors in Mahoning and Trumbull counties who have cities along the Mahoning River Corridor. Mayor Doug Franklin serves as chairman.

Gov. Mike DeWine will attend and address shared concerns. One topic will be Clean Ohio, a fund that provides communities with assistance to help clean up brownfields and urban, blighted areas A second topic will focus on cleaning up the river and encourage development and recreation.

DeWine will outline his agenda for cities in Ohio.

The association is Nick Phillips of Campbell, James Melfi of Girard, James Iudiciani of Lowellville, Glen Puckett of McDonald, Lyle Waddell of Newton Falls, Steve Mientkiewicz of Niles, Terry Stocker of Struthers, Franklin of Warren and Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown.