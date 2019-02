Ribbon-cutting for Kyra Nails and Spa

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jennifer Huy Nguyen announce a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday for Kyra Nails and Spa, 82 Boardman-Poland Road.

For information, contact Huy Nguyen at 330-953-1772 or quanghuygalaxy@yahoo.com.