Pickup truck fatally hits pedestrian in Cincy crosswalk

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a driver of a pickup truck hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Ohio and then drove away without stopping to check on the woman, who later died from her injuries.

Cincinnati police say 37-year-old Holly Burns was on her way to work when she was struck about 6:30 a.m. today and surveillance video shows the initial impact lifted her onto the hood of the pickup.

Investigators say the truck had traveled several hundred feet before Burns fell off the hood and was run over by the pickup.

Police say Burns was taken to a hospital where she died.

Authorities were continuing to search for the red Chevrolet Silverado pickup.