Ohio's high court won't hear appeal in baby death case
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn baby.
Lawyers for Brooke Skylar Richardson appealed to the high court after a lower court ruled doctors can testify in the Warren County case. Ohio's Supreme Court today declined jurisdiction.
Richardson's attorneys wanted prosecutors barred from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's staff, citing physician-patient privilege.
The lower court's ruling last year said the public interest in detecting crimes to protect society outweighed doctor-patient privilege in this case.
Prosecutors said the now 19-year-old Richardson buried the full-term baby shortly after giving birth in May 2017.
Richardson, of Carlisle, has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.
A message seeking comment was left for her attorney.
