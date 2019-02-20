NEWSMAKERS

Imagine Dragons to perform at Football Hall of Fame

CANTON

Imagine Dragons will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season.

The hall announced Tuesday that the alternative-rock band will headline the Concert for Legends on Aug. 4.

Previous featured acts for the concert include Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith and Maroon 5.

Imagine Dragons performed last month at the BCS national title game.

The August show at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is part of a week of festivities that includes the first preseason game of 2019 and the enshrinement of new Hall of Famers – Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.

Police dismiss tip that Smollett, brothers in elevator together

CHICAGO

Chicago police investigated but dismissed a tip that on the night “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reported being attacked by two masked men, he was in an elevator of his apartment building with two brothers later arrested and released from custody in the probe, a department spokesman said Tuesday.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a person who lives in the building or was visiting someone there reported seeing the three together the night in question last month. However, he said video evidence allowed investigators to determine the report wasn’t credible.

Guglielmi said the two brothers did meet with prosecutors and police Tuesday in a Chicago courthouse. There was no immediate information about what they discussed.

Smollett said two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. But last week, police announced that the “investigation had shifted” after interviews with the brothers and their release from custody without charges. Police have requested another interview with Smollett. They have declined to comment on reports that the attack was a hoax.

Meghan Markle spotted in New York for rumored baby shower

NEW YORK

Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower.

The 37-year-old pregnant Markle, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.

Markle wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.

Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Markle’s former TV show “Suits,” was spotted at one of the gatherings.

Markle and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.

Associated Press