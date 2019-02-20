New scholarship recognizes Briarfield caregivers

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Foundation and Briarfield announced today a new scholarship in recognition and appreciation of the caregivers at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

The Watson-Reese Briarfield Scholarship is being established by Ellen Tressel and Janet Stephens, along with Ed and Diane Reese. The late Frank and Norma Watson, Tressel’s and Stephens’ parents, were residents of Briarfield Manor in their later years.

“We are so thankful and blessed for the gracious service and care provided by Briarfield during our parents’ stay,” Tressel and Stephens said.

The scholarship is for deserving front line caregivers at Briarfield Manor and/or affiliated Briarfield locations. Recipients must be direct caregiver employees of Briarfield or a direct lineal descendant of a Briarfield employee enrolled full or part time at YSU. Recipients will be selected by the Briarfield scholarship committee and the YSU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships in conjunction with the YSU Foundation.

The late Frank and Norma Watson were longtime supporters of YSU. Mr. Watson graduated from Youngstown University in 1949, was a member of the YSU Board of Trustees and the YSU Foundation Board of Trustees. The Watsons received the YSU Friends of the University Award in 2007 and have made several significant donations to the university, including the Watson and Tressel Training Site and for a new Student Success Center on campus.

Ed and Diane Reese lead EDM Management Inc., a company whose role is operating Briarfield Healthcare and through its affiliates employs more than 600 Mahoning Valley residents. The Reese family has been committed to serving the area's senior population for over 30 years, with a second generation of the family now involved in the business.

"One of our greatest achievements is building an organization that provides friendly and compassionate care, treating people with the respect they deserve while helping guide them through various life transitions," Diane Reese said.

Janet Stephens has earned multiple master degrees at YSU and has served as an adjunct professor in the Beeghly College of Education. Ellen Tressel is also a YSU graduate.